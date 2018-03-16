Fire breaks out near LIRR tracks in Queens; multiple lines suspended

JAMAICA, Queens — A fire near Long Island Railroad tracks in Jamaica has caused the suspension of multiple lines Friday and is creating plumes of black smoke that can be seen for miles.

The rubbish fire started around 1 p.m. near 187th Street and 90th Avenue, FDNY said.

The fire is located near the LIRR’s tracks at Hillside, the LIRR tweeted.

Service was suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches, the LIRR tweeted at 1:49 p.m.

Sixty firefighters were on scene as of 2 p.m.