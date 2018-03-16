NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Ex-teacher pleads guilty to taking video up Medford students’ skirts

Posted 9:49 AM, March 16, 2018, by

MEDFORD, N.J. — A former New Jersey high school teacher accused of using a camera hidden inside a drink container to take videos up the skirts of female students has pleaded guilty.

Former teacher Eric Howell was caught in 2017 filming up students’ skirts, officials say. (Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office)

Investigators say 44-year-old Eric Howell placed the container in his briefcase to capture video as he walked near girls at Lenape High School in Medford. He was suspended last year when someone noticed an apparent attempt to position his briefcase beneath a student’s skirt. He was later fired.

Howell pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. His plea agreement calls for a five-year prison sentence.