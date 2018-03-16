Cheers to beer that’s born in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A competition was on tap for the best beer born in the boroughs.

Breweries based in the 5 boroughs of New York City entered the 4-week long event that took place on Thursdays in lower Manhattan.

Brookfield Place created and sponsored the “Best Brews of NYC” event. Representatives estimate five thousand people participated and it raised more than fifty-thousand dollars for New Yorkers For Parks.

Harlem Crewing Company won the "People's Choice Award." Brewmaster Celeste Beatty says it's about being connected to the community.

Kings County Brewers Collective was declared the judges favorite. Tony Bellis, who co-founded the collective in Bushwick, says the secret is to make beer that you want to drink and share with friends.

Event Judge Josh Bernstein explained some of the more technical aspects of the beer-making process. He had praise for the I.P.A from Kings County Brewers Collective.

Flagship Brewing Company from Staten Island, Rockaway Brewing Company from Queens, and Bronx Brewery also participated.​

New York City has a long history of beer making that goes back to the last century. It almost disappeared in the 1970s, but with new interest from the public and new state regulations and initiatives, the beer business is back.