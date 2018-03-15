Woman, 74, punched in the face, falls and and sprains wrist in Brooklyn: police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — An attacker is being sought for punching a woman in the face, causing her to fall and sprain her wrist in a Brooklyn assault, police said Thursday.

The woman was near Rockaway Parkway and Farragut Road Friday around 10:28 a.m. when police say she was attacked.

The man punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, according to police.

She was transported to the hospital, where police said she was treated for a sprained wrist.

Video has been released of the alleged attacker. It shows him shopping in a bodega in the area.

