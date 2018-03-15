Veteran beaten in the Bronx by group of 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A Bronx man in his 70s who survived the Vietnam War and beat cancer is in a fight for his life again after being beaten by a group of five men on Wednesday.

Willie Boyd had some kind of altercation late Tuesday over money and called the police, family members said. An hour later his door was broken down and he was attacked.

A neighbor found Boyd's in the hallway. Blood stained the floor. The entire thing was caught on surveillance camera.

"He doesn't deserve this," one of his daughters said. "He's in critical. His brain is gone."

His give children are offering a reward of $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the attackers.

"I just want to tell the people involved that if there's any decency in your heart, if you have any remorse in the slightest way for doing this, just come forward," William Boyd, one of the veteran's sons said.

