MASSAPEQUA, L.I. — Two women were arrested following drug bust on Long Island Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives were investigating an overdose case of a Nassau County resident when they were led to Magdalena Matysek, 20 and Tiffanie Zink, 20, police said.

Matysek and Zink were later taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m. and are charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.