Tripp Halstead, 7, dies five years after being hit by a tree limb

GEORGIA — Tripp Halstead, a child who survived a traumatic brain injury when a tree limb fell on him five years ago, has died, his family confirmed on Facebook Thursday.

“There are no words to express how Bill and I are feeling at this moment,” Tripp’s mother Stacy Halstead wrote on Facebook. “We are beyond devastated and honestly I believe I am in shock. Our amazing, perfect, beautiful miracle of a son, Tripp Hughes Halstead passed away at 5:47 pm today. He was our whole world.”

Five years ago, 2-year-old Tripp was struck by a tree branch at his day care, injuring both sides of his brain. The toddler was in a coma for weeks and in the hospital for at least 10 months before going home. His mother has kept the world updated on his progress ever since on Facebook.

On Thursday, Stacy Halstead said she went to wake her 7-year-old son up for school when she noticed his breathing was labored.

“I could see his little chest going up and down and his heart rate was high,” she wrote. “We already had oxygen on because it helps him sleep better at night so no alarms had gone off.”

When Stacy Halstead went to move him, Tripp whined and “had crazy diarrhea,” she said. She then called his pediatrician, who told her to bring Tripp in.

“As I was driving to the pediatrician’s office,” she wrote. “I could tell Tripp was getting worse, and I wasn’t sure I had enough oxygen in the tank I brought to make it to Atlanta especially in heavy traffic. “So, we took a detour to Athens.” The family lives in Jefferson, roughly 60 miles from Atlanta.

She said doctors performed blood work on Tripp, did x-rays and gave him an IV.

“They said his left lung was cloudy and it could be pneumonia or a mucus plug, but since they don’t have a (pediatrician) ICU, they are sending us to CHOA (Children’s Healthcare of Atlana)” she wrote.

Around 11 p.m., the family posted to Facebook, confirming Tripp’s death.

“We love you Trippadoo and you will never realize the impact you made on our lives.”