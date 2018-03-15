Rapper Ja Rule joins forces with Monica Morales to stand up for NYCHA residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — Aixa Torres, the president of the tenant association of the Alfred E. Smith Houses joined by three other presidents and Councilmember Margaret Chin held a press conference in lower Manhattan Thursday.

These residents say they want one thing.

“We want the money Governor promised us for new boilers now and release the funds,” Torres said.

“It’s like ping pong politics,” said Nancy Ortiz, resident leader of Vladeck Houses, which has 24 buildings.

Rapper Ja Rule, a guest on “Monica Makes It Happen Live”, says he hopes the two powerful political powers will work together to make it happen.

“I would like to see them get it done," Ja Rule said. "I would like them to make it happen."