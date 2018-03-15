Police identify bat-wielding man fatally shot after beating 2 on Long Island

GREAT NECK, NY — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by police after he allegedly swung a baseball bat into two people’s heads.

Michael Delloyd Ward, 46, got out of his van with a baseball bat in a road rage incident Monday morning and smashed the window of one of the vans behind him, police said.

When the driver got out of his van, Ward struck him in the head with the bat, before smashing the window of another van, officials said.

A rookie officer spotted the incident and shouted at Ward to drop his weapon. When he kept walking, the officer used a Taser on the attacker, said police.

A civilian who hadn’t been involved at the stop sign tried to help and he was hit in the head with the bat, police said.

The officer fatally fired at Ward, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police officials praised the officer involved, saying he was following protocol and did an outstanding job.

