Newly built pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University, injuring several people

SWEETWATER, Fla. — A newly built pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University Thursday, trapping multiple vehicles underneath the rubble and injuring several people.

Fire officials said "multiple patients" are hurt and they are working to determine how many. Video of the scene shows several people being loaded into ambulances.

Police are telling drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area of Tamiami Trail and SW 107 Avenue "until further notice."

The span, which connects the campus to a dorm, was opened to foot traffic for the first time last week.

"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrians bridge," the university said in a tweet. "At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information."

On Tuesday, the university tweeted a quote from its president about the bridge across Southwest Eighth Street.

"FIU is about building bridges and student safety," FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg is quoted as saying. "This project accomplishes our mission beautifully."

The tweet includes a link to the FIU news page, but as of Thursday afternoon, an "Error 404" message appears when the link is clicked.

About 54,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at the university. They are on spring break this week, according to an academic calendar posted to FIU's website.

"I have spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU," Governor Rick Scott tweeted. "I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day."

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully.” - FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg https://t.co/QavyXidSND #WorldsAhead pic.twitter.com/PzDqKFPm01 — FIU (@FIU) March 13, 2018

#MDPD is on the scene of a bridge collapse near @FIU. Please avoid the area of Tamiami Trail and SW 107 Avenue until further notice. More information to follow. @MiamiDadeFire @FIUPOLICE @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/zG7WS6WuqC — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 15, 2018

