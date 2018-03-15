Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana seized in Queens drug bust

FLUSHING, Queens — Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana worth about $500,000 was recovered during a drug bust in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

Two on-duty plain-clothed officers observed three males in front of a Flushing home exchanging large bundles of cash and vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, said cops.

When the officers approached the men and identified themselves, they fled to a nearby residence, but were quickly apprehended, according to officials.

Police searched the home and recovered 195 pounds of marijuana worth about $500,000, 19 bags of Ketamine, and over $19,000 in cash.

Six people, ages 23 to 37, face multiple charges, including criminal possession of marijuana, criminal sale of marijuana, criminal possession of controlled substance, criminal possession of forgery device, forgery and possession of forged instruments.