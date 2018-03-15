Mayor de Blasio proposes tougher laws to keep dangerous drivers off the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A week after two Brooklyn children were killed by a driver running a red light, there have been rallies for change after the tragedy.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced proposed changes to state laws that would create safer streets.

“In the wrong hands, a car can be a deadly weapon. We are fighting on every front to make our streets safer, but we need Albany’s help to keep dangerous drivers off the road, before we lose another life,” the mayor said.

If passed, the new package of legislation would extend and expand speed enforcement cameras around school zones, escalate fines for repeat offenders up to $350, and strip vehicle registration for dangerous drivers.

Lastly, the new proposed change would require doctors to notify the DMV when there’s cause for alarm with particular drivers.

“We’re going to have one system of medical professionals know when they shouldn’t drive or repeatedly go through a red light,” said Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President.

Last Monday, 1-year-old Joshua Lew and 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein were with their moms in Park Slope when they were killed at a crosswalk.

Dorothy Bruns was behind the wheel when she plowed into them.

Days after the crash, the 44-year-old had her license taken away after a myriad of violations.

Parents and safety advocates have been pushing the mayor to take action and ensure similar incidents don’t happen again because no one else should go through this loss.

The mayor pointed out the number of traffic-related deaths has gone down within the past four years under the Vision-Zero Dusk and Darkness campaign.