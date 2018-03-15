Man faces hate crime charge after yelling racial slurs, attacking man at LIRR station: police

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A man is facing hate crime charges after police on Thursday say he punched and kicked a man as he yelled racial slurs at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Railroad Station.

Sean Oree, 52, approached the Hispanic victim, who was sitting on bench at the station, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Oree then allegedly yelled racial slurs and punched and kicked the man.

The victim was hospitalized after the incident.

Oree, of Westbury, has been arrested and faces a third-degree charge of assault as a hate crime, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.