LIRR on-time performance was worst in 18 years, report says

NEW YORK — A report by New York’s state comptroller says 2017 marked the Long Island Rail Road’s worst on-time performance in 18 years with over 9 million riders inconvenienced by delays and cancellations.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Thursday that the situation caused an estimated $75 million in lost productivity.

The LIRR’s on-time performance fell to 83.9 percent in January of this year, the lowest level in 22 years. Bad weather was a contributing factor.

Performance improved to 93.2 percent in February, slightly below the LIRR’s goal of 94 percent.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has heard its customers “loud and clear” and is taking a “host of aggressive actions” to improve service.

They include adding staff; seeking ways to reduce weather-related delays; and upgrading signals, switches, tracks and crossings.