Forest Hills High School is on lockdown: police

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Students at Forest Hills High School are on lockdown Thursday, authorities said.

“Everything is alright, it’s just precautionary, kids and teachers all ok,” the NYPD 112th Precinct tweeted.

NYPD said they received a call about 11 a.m. that “someone scribbled notes on a desk” and they are now investigating.

Police described it as a “soft lockdown.”

A soft lockdown implies, according to the city’s Department of Education, “that there is no identified imminent danger to the sweep teams. Administrative teams, Building Response Teams, and School Safety Agents will mobilize at the designated command post for further direction.”

PIX11 News has reached out to the Department of Education for additional details.

Soft lockdown at Forest Hills High School. Everything is alright, it’s just precautionary, kids and teachers all ok. — NYPD 112th Precinct (@NYPD112Pct) March 15, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.