NEW YORK — “Love, Simon” has been getting a lot of buzz — It’s a romantic comedy, teen drama, a lesson for parents and coming out story based on a popular novel.

Oji chats with the film’s lead Nick Robinson and co-star Alexandra Shipp about the film, the cast's friendship and the last time they cried.

Catch “Love, Simon” in theatres Mar. 16.