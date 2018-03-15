Brooklyn mom arrested for joining fight between daughter and classmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn mother, Tameekah Douglas, was arrested earlier this week after she was caught on camera joining in a schoolyard fight.

Chyna Tenpow, 13, was attacked February 15, in the playground next to Roy H. Mann Junior High School in Mill Basin. The fight was a continuation of an altercation that started in January.

Renee Tenpow says her daughter Chyna often asks her, “mom, do you think they are going to come after me again?”

On the cell phone video, Douglas can be seen dragging Chyna by her hair and punching her.

Douglas is charged with third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released from jail without bail, she is due back in court in April.

The Department of Education released the following statement:

“Safety always comes first, and the school followed protocol by immediately reporting this troubling incident to the NYPD. We take all allegations of bullying seriously and swiftly addressed this incident, including taking appropriate disciplinary action.”