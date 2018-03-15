‘Broadway Baby Mamas’ performance to benefit actress who lost daughter in Park Slope crash

Refresh this page for video.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The working mothers of Broadway are coming together for a special performance Thursday meant to offer a night of healing and hope that will benefit a colleague who lost her child in a tragic crash earlier this month.

Broadway Baby Mamas is group made up of hundreds of working actresses who take care of their kids during the day then take the stage at night.

Thursday was to be their debut show, with Ruthie Ann Miles, who won a Tony for her performance in “The King and I” in 2015, and 30 other moms on the bill singing Broadway’s greatest hits.

Then tragedy struck, and the show took on a whole new meaning after a crash last Monday in Brooklyn killed Miles’ young daughter and her friend’s baby boy.

Miles, at seven months pregnant, was with her best friend Lauren Lew in their Park Slope neighborhood with their children when all four were hit by a car at Fifth Avenue and 9th Street.

The actress’s daughter, 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein, died, as did Lew’s 1-year-old son, Joshua.

Miles herself was initially rushed to the ICU in critical condition, but is now stable and recovering, and those close to the actress say her unborn child survived.

Now, “Baby Mamas” founders’, actress’s Cara Cooper of “Jersey Boys” and Jessica Rush of “Donna Summer Musical,” who both know Miles and Abigail from the Broadway community, have shifted the debut cabaret performance at Feinstein’s/54 to benefit the families and celebrate the children’s lives.

“The energy we got from her is nothing but loveliness and support and kindness generosity. It’s clear — look how the community has responded to her tragedy,” Cooper and Rush said.

The loss of Abigail and Joshua inspired Broadway’s leading ladies to help their fellow stage mom, and if successful enough, keep it going for generations to come.

“Whatever we can do to aid in their recovery and give them time to move through it or create a legacy fund for the children,” Cooper suggested.

Tickets for Thursday evening’s shows, at 9:30 and 11:30 p.m., start at $30. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.