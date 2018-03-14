Thief gets away with about $900 worth of tools in the Bronx, police say

PORT MORRIS, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man accused of stealing about $900 worth of tools in the Bronx earlier this year.

An unidentified man entered a commercial building at 885 East 137 St. in Port Morris on Jan. 27, said police.

Video surveillance shows the man rummaging through the building, removing tool cases.

The suspected thief fled on foot, getting away with tools worth about $900.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspected thief is described as a male about 45 years old, 5 feet 10 inches with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).