DOUGLASTON, Queens — Shaving heads for a cause.

Firefighters are shaving their heads at Engine 313, Ladder 164 in Douglaston for St. Baldrick's Foundation to benefit children with cancer.

Volunteer barbers and firefighters were on hand for this annual event.

PIX11 News pays a visit to the firehouse and takes part in shaving some hair off!

To donate to St. Baldrick's Foundation, click here.