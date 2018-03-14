Preschool director threatens 4-year-old students with knife in NJ: prosecutor

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A New Jersey preschool director allegedly threatened two 4-year-old students with a knife, officials said Wednesday.

Adetokunbo Akinnaso, the 64-year-old director of Dawn To Dusk Christian Childcare and Learning Center, allegedly pulled out a knife and said she’d hurt two students who were in her office for a disciplinary reason if they continued misbehaving. Neither child was injured in the incident earlier this year.

Akinnaso was charged with two counts of cruelty or neglect of children, a fourth-degree offense. She could face up to 18 months in state prison if convicted.

She’ll next be in court on April 2.

A Special Victims Unit investigation into this matter was initiated by a referral from the New Jersey Department of Children and Families Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit.