Person with gun prompts shelter-in-place order at Northwestern University

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University has ordered anyone on campus to shelter in place as police respond to reports of a person with a gun, the university said Wednesday afternoon.

The university said the incident is happened at Engelhart Hall, at Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. That building houses apartments for Northwestern graduate students and their families, according to the school’s website.

In a tweet sent at about 3:30 p.m. ET, the university said:

“NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away.”

The situation was unfolding hours after students across the country walked out of their classrooms to protest gun violence and call for Congress to enact stricter gun laws, spurred to action by the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.

