Pennsylvania special House election: Democrat Lamb maintains razor-thin lead

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Democrat Conor Lamb, who has a razor-thin lead over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania’s special congressional election, says he’s confident he’ll be the ultimate winner.

With some absentee ballots still being counted, Lamb told CNN Wednesday his campaign had made a push to help voters get absentee ballots.

Lamb told CNN he has not yet heard from Saccone, but added, “I congratulate him on fighting hard the whole way.”

Asked about his strong showing in a Republican district that Donald Trump carried by 20 points in 2016, Lamb said, “This is my home. You call it a red district, I call it western Pennsylvania.”

Trump campaigned for Saccone last weekend, urging voters not to “be conned by this guy Lamb.” Asked about Trump’s remarks, Lamb said, “There was a lot of foolishness in this election and a lot of really cartoonish campaigning, and I think by the time of the president’s visit…there was just a little bit of burnout on that type of campaigning.”

But Lamb says there are still “plenty of people here who are still pretty supportive” of Trump.