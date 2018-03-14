Newark airport travelers may have been exposed to measles

People who traveled through Newark Airport on Monday may have been exposed to measles, health officials said.

An international traveler with a confirmed case of measles arrived from Brussels in Terminal B at the airport on March 12. The traveler, a young child, left for Memphis from Terminal C.

Officials aren’t sure what other sections of the airport the child may have been in.

Travelers at the airport between 12:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, a highly contagious disease. Those infected could develop symptoms as late as April 2. Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to contact a health care provider before going out to avoid potentially infecting others.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available here.