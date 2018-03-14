Latest products to combat winter weather for your skin, scalp and hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With three snow storms in two weeks, winter weather doesn’t seem to be melting away anytime soon. Well to protect our face, body and hair from the cold temperatures and harsh winds, beauty expert and founder of Beauty Logic, Milly Almodovar comes to the rescue.

Problem: Hair is getting dryer and full of static because of the frequent use of hats. Many hats are made of cotton and they will suck the shine out of your hair.

Rescue: Sheamoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Multi Action Leave-In $10.99

Powered by reparative proteins & butter, it reinforces and revives abused hair fibers, leaving hair looking fabulous and shiny. Contains certified organic shea butter, Manuka Honey and Yogurt.

www.ulta.com

Problem: Scalp so flaky and dry that when you scratch, it looks like you spilled sugar on your shirt.

Rescue: OGX Detoxifying + Pomegranate & Ginger Scalp Toner $7.99

Dry scalp is so embarassing, but guess what, it's super common in the winter.

This Deep cleansing system is infused with superfruit pomegranate and ginger. It helps de-gunk stubborn residue from dry shampoo and build-up. Discover detoxified strands, soft as velvet with a beautiful looking glow.

www.ulta.com

Problem: Hands so dry and hard they could be classified as a deadly weapon by the US Government.

Rescue: G&H By Amway Nourish Hand Cream $13.85

I gave a speech recently about beauty trends in front of over 50 people. Afterwards, I had to shake so many hands. I can’t tell you the amount of hard hands I felt. After a while, I didn’t want to continue shaking hands because it just felt ewww. People forget their hands, but it’s so important to keep them hydrated because your hands have no oil glands so they can get dry and hard in minutes (not a good look). I got this hand cream in the mail recently and I was obsessed. For a few reasons. Even after I washed my hands, they still felt super hydrated. It’s super creamy but not greasy. This hand cream contains Orange Blossom Honey, Shea Butter, and Pumpkin Seed Oil. And it helps improve skin barrier after 5 days.

www.amway.com

Problem: Dry Scaly Facial Skin

Rescue: Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Exfoliating Moisturizer $68

Noticing that your skin is not only dry, but insanely flaky. This product will fix it right away. It has 7 Alpha Beta® acids to remove the dead skin, but also contains sodium hyaluronate, squalene, ceramides to keep skin hydrated for 72 hours.

www.Sephora.com

Problem: Itchy Dry Body Skin

Rescue: Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer $10.99

A few weeks ago, I was walking down the street and had tights on. All of a sudden my legs start to itch like crazy. OMG, if it wasn’t 10 degrees I would have ripped those tights off and scratched my legs off. I wish I would have used this product. It’s a revolution in wet skin technology that doesn’t simply calm, smooth and soften, but also heals dry skin and restores your body’s ability to retain its own much-needed moisture. Dealing with the daily effects of chronically dry skin is an incredibly frustrating and time-consuming process. Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer offers a solution for dry skin to severely dry skin with its water-activated properties that penetrate deep into skin’s surface. Plus, it all happens in the shower — no rinsing required — so you can just dry off, dress and go! By incorporating Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer into your regular showering routine, you can finally conquer your troubling skin issues – and achieve soft, sustainably healthy skin for life.

Where to buy: Mass retailers and drugstores

Problem: Red Face From The Cold and Wind

Rescue: Skinfix Calm & Repair Sleeping Mask $68

Lot’s of people’s faces are becoming insanely red and irritated because of the wind and cold.

This “smoothie for your face” utilizes colloidal oatmeal, green tea extract, honey and jojoba oil to rid skin of the redness and dehydration that builds up during cold winter days overnight! You can even use it before running to act as a barrier against windburn.

http://www.qvc.com/