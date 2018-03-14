Attacker stabs 25-year-old man 6 times in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 25-year-old man was stabbed six times during a fight in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

The man fought with his attacker in front of a home near Church Avenue and Ocean Avenue on Friday, officials said. He was stabbed the victim five times in the back and one time in the arm with an unknown object. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, grey hat and brown boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).