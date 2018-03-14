Another nor’easter could slam tri-state with snow, rain, winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are still on storm watch as another nor’easter approaches sometime on Tuesday. A lot could still change between now and then, but, for now, the potential for snow and rain along with gusty winds and coastal flooding remains on the table.

The one thing that is sure is that, based on the consistency of the forecast models, there will be a nor’easter. Between now and then, forecast models will continue to waver between coastal huggers verses one that heads out to sea and passes well to south. The latest trends based on the previous nor’easters have been one that hug the coastline, and we have to believe that a total miss looks very unlikely at this point.

It's too early to tell how much of anything there may be.

A disturbance stretching across the northeast brought a few snow showers across the region Wednesday. Scattered about, these bands of snow could briefly reduce visibilities and perhaps bring in a quick coating. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Sullivan and Ulster counties.

The snow showers should diminish after the sun sets. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the night with temperatures dropping to around 30. Winds will remain gusty at times making it feel more like 20 degrees.

Expect more sunshine on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 40s. Again, a weak disturbance could bring in an afternoon flurry. At this time, it looks to be more isolated compared to Wednesday’s snow showers.

High pressure pushes into the Ohio Valley. That will increase the winds on Friday with gusts 30-40 mph possible. Despite reaching into the lower 40s during the afternoon, the wind will make it feel like the 20s through the day.

The holiday weekend is shaping up to be tranquil. St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 40s. It stays sunny on Sunday which is also the same day as the NYC Half Marathon. Temperatures will stay in the 40s under sunny skies.