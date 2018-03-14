1-year-old girl among 4 family members shot dead in Brooklyn: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Four family members, including a 1-year-old girl, have been shot and killed in Brooklyn, police sources said Wednesday.

The child's grandmother made the horrifying discovery around 5 a.m. at an apartment on Thatford Avenue, near Riverdale Avenue, according to police sources.

A 1-year-old and three men were found dead with bullet wounds to the head, police sources said.

The grandmother came to the location to babysit, according to sources.

It is not clear if the weapon has been recovered. Police say there are no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

NYPD officers are on the scene inside 345 Thatford Ave #Brooklyn, confines of the @NYPD73Pct, investigating the deaths of four individuals including one child. More information will be provided when available. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 14, 2018