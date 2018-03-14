4 injured after police pursuit ends in crash on Long Island

BALDWIN, L.I. — Four people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Long Island Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. when a car fled the scene of a traffic stop, police said.

Following a police chase, the car got into an accident near 2020 Grand Avenue in Baldwin, according to Nassau County police.

The driver of the car fled on foot and was later apprehended by Freeport police, said police.

Four people were injured from the accident, one seriously.

