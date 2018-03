KEW GARDENS, Queens — A woman was struck and killed by a bus in Kew Gardens, Queens Tuesday morning, police said.

Elise Hellinger, 58, was crossing the street at 82nd and Kew Gardens Roads when she was struck by a private mini-school bus around 6:43 a.m., according to police.

Cops said Hellinger was dead by the time they arrived.

Police said the driver, 24, remained on the scene and the passengers on the bus, a woman and three children, were not injured. No arrests have been made.