Snowfall totals from 3rd nor’easter to hit tri-state area in 10 days

NEW YORK — Snowfall totals from the Northeast’s third nor’easter in less than two weeks are being reported Tuesday morning.

The storm dumped snow throughout the morning commute Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory in effect in NYC, and parts of Nassau County and New Jersey, and winter weather warning in southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including Suffolk County.

The following totals were reported by the weather service as of 11 a.m.

NEW YORK

…Kings County…

Marcy Houses 1.2 830 AM 3/13 Public

…Nassau County…

Plainview 6.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Woodbury 6.5 943 AM 3/13 Broadcast Media

Levittown 5.7 930 AM 3/13 Public

1 ENE Hicksville 4.3 755 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Glen Head 3.2 1014 AM 3/13 Public

Massapequa 1.6 1000 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

…Orange County…

Monroe 5.5 820 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

2 SW Greenwood Lake 5.0 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Greenville 4.8 1000 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

Mount Hope 4.5 1000 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

Highland Mills 4.5 1020 AM 3/13 Social Media

Gardnertown 4.0 812 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

Westtown 3.3 826 AM 3/13 Social Media

…Putnam County…

Carmel 4n 5.0 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer

…Queens County…

Little Neck 4.0 1020 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

1 N Bellerose 3.0 945 AM 3/13 Social Media

Bayside 2.6 820 AM 3/13 Public

Whitestone 2.0 800 AM 3/13 Public

NYC/JFK Airport 0.5 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer

NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 0.2 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer

…Suffolk County…

South Huntington 9.6 1030 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

North Babylon 5.2 1040 AM 3/13 Public

Smithtown 4.7 1040 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

Babylon 3.3 1008 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

Baiting Hollow 3.3 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer

Commack 3.3 830 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

1 SSW Nesconset 3.0 830 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Patchogue 3.0 920 AM 3/13 NWS Employee

Islip Airport 2.3 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer

Bohemia 2.3 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Centerport 2.2 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Blue Point 2.0 845 AM 3/13 Social Media

Port Jefferson Stati 2.0 838 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Upton 1.5 800 AM 3/13 NWS Office

Bay Shore 1.3 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Oriennt State Park 1.0 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer

Sayville 0.9 800 AM 3/13 NWS Employee

1 E Asharoken 0.7 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

…Westchester County…

Armonk 5.2 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Somers 3.8 845 AM 3/13 Social Media

Armonk 3.6 800 AM 3/13 Public

New Rochelle 3.1 820 AM 3/13 Social Media

NEW JERSEY

…Bergen County…

Franklin Lakes 3.5 945 AM 3/13 625 FT ELEVATION.

Oakland 2.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

…Essex County…

Cedar Grove 3.2 850 AM 3/13 Public

North Caldwell 2.5 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

…Passaic County…

Little Falls 0.4 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

…Union County…

Union 1.0 957 AM 3/13 Public

Newark Airport 0.3 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer

CONNECTICUT

…Fairfield County…

Newtown 10.8 1025 AM 3/13 Public

Bethel 9.0 1020 AM 3/13 Emergency Manager

Ridgefield 8.3 950 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio

Wilton 6.8 945 AM 3/13 Social Media

Easton 6.5 1000 AM 3/13 Public

New Fairfield 6.5 1035 AM 3/13 Public

4 NNE Bethel 6.0 930 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

3 NNE Bethel 5.8 930 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

New Canaan 5.5 1030 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

3 NW Stamford 4.3 850 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

5 SE Bedford 4.3 830 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

3 NW Monroe 3.1 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

1 ENE New Canaan 2.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Greenwich 2.5 1031 AM 3/13 Public

1 SSE Ridgefield 1.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Stamford 1.0 912 AM 3/13 Public

Bridgeport Airport 0.8 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer

Success Hill 0.8 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer

…Middlesex County…

Durham 3.0 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio

…New Haven County…

Seymour 4.5 1030 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

3 E Naugatuck 2.8 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

Waterbury 2.8 800 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

Wallingford 2.5 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio

Branford 1.5 838 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter

East Haven 0.5 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio

Milford 0.3 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio

New Haven 0.3 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio

…New London County…

Ledyard Center 6.6 1000 AM 3/13 SMALL TREE LIMBS DOWN

2 E Jewett City 2.8 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS

3 SW Pawcatuck 2.7 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS