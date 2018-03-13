Snowfall totals from 3rd nor’easter to hit tri-state area in 10 days

NEW YORK — Snowfall totals from the Northeast’s third nor’easter in less than two weeks are being reported Tuesday morning.
The storm dumped snow throughout the morning commute Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory in effect in NYC, and parts of Nassau County and New Jersey, and winter weather warning in southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including Suffolk County.
The following totals were reported by the weather service as of 11 a.m.
NEW YORK
…Kings County…
Marcy Houses 1.2 830 AM 3/13 Public
…Nassau County…
Plainview 6.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Woodbury 6.5 943 AM 3/13 Broadcast Media
Levittown 5.7 930 AM 3/13 Public
1 ENE Hicksville 4.3 755 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Glen Head 3.2 1014 AM 3/13 Public
Massapequa 1.6 1000 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
…Orange County…
Monroe 5.5 820 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
2 SW Greenwood Lake 5.0 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Greenville 4.8 1000 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
Mount Hope 4.5 1000 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
Highland Mills 4.5 1020 AM 3/13 Social Media
Gardnertown 4.0 812 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
Westtown 3.3 826 AM 3/13 Social Media
…Putnam County…
Carmel 4n 5.0 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer
…Queens County…
Little Neck 4.0 1020 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
1 N Bellerose 3.0 945 AM 3/13 Social Media
Bayside 2.6 820 AM 3/13 Public
Whitestone 2.0 800 AM 3/13 Public
NYC/JFK Airport 0.5 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer
NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 0.2 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer
…Suffolk County…
South Huntington 9.6 1030 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
North Babylon 5.2 1040 AM 3/13 Public
Smithtown 4.7 1040 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
Babylon 3.3 1008 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
Baiting Hollow 3.3 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer
Commack 3.3 830 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
1 SSW Nesconset 3.0 830 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Patchogue 3.0 920 AM 3/13 NWS Employee
Islip Airport 2.3 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer
Bohemia 2.3 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Centerport 2.2 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Blue Point 2.0 845 AM 3/13 Social Media
Port Jefferson Stati 2.0 838 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Upton 1.5 800 AM 3/13 NWS Office
Bay Shore 1.3 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Oriennt State Park 1.0 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer
Sayville 0.9 800 AM 3/13 NWS Employee
1 E Asharoken 0.7 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
…Westchester County…
Armonk 5.2 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Somers 3.8 845 AM 3/13 Social Media
Armonk 3.6 800 AM 3/13 Public
New Rochelle 3.1 820 AM 3/13 Social Media
NEW JERSEY
…Bergen County…
Franklin Lakes 3.5 945 AM 3/13 625 FT ELEVATION.
Oakland 2.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
…Essex County…
Cedar Grove 3.2 850 AM 3/13 Public
North Caldwell 2.5 900 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
…Passaic County…
Little Falls 0.4 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
…Union County…
Union 1.0 957 AM 3/13 Public
Newark Airport 0.3 800 AM 3/13 FAA Observer
CONNECTICUT
…Fairfield County…
Newtown 10.8 1025 AM 3/13 Public
Bethel 9.0 1020 AM 3/13 Emergency Manager
Ridgefield 8.3 950 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio
Wilton 6.8 945 AM 3/13 Social Media
Easton 6.5 1000 AM 3/13 Public
New Fairfield 6.5 1035 AM 3/13 Public
4 NNE Bethel 6.0 930 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
3 NNE Bethel 5.8 930 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
New Canaan 5.5 1030 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
3 NW Stamford 4.3 850 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
5 SE Bedford 4.3 830 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
3 NW Monroe 3.1 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
1 ENE New Canaan 2.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Greenwich 2.5 1031 AM 3/13 Public
1 SSE Ridgefield 1.5 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Stamford 1.0 912 AM 3/13 Public
Bridgeport Airport 0.8 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer
Success Hill 0.8 800 AM 3/13 Co-Op Observer
…Middlesex County…
Durham 3.0 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio
…New Haven County…
Seymour 4.5 1030 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
3 E Naugatuck 2.8 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
Waterbury 2.8 800 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
Wallingford 2.5 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio
Branford 1.5 838 AM 3/13 Trained Spotter
East Haven 0.5 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio
Milford 0.3 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio
New Haven 0.3 900 AM 3/13 Amateur Radio
…New London County…
Ledyard Center 6.6 1000 AM 3/13 SMALL TREE LIMBS DOWN
2 E Jewett City 2.8 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS
3 SW Pawcatuck 2.7 800 AM 3/13 CoCoRaHS