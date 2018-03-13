Six teens wanted by police for jumping, beating, stabbing 14-year-old boy

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Six teenagers are wanted by police for jumping, beating and stabbing a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx on Sunday.

Police said the 14-year-old was chased and attacked near the intersection of Stebbins Avenue and Jennings Street around 10:25 p.m. He suffered a broken eye socket and a stab wound to his abdomen and was treated at a local hospital, according to police.

Police shared surveillance video of the attack.

**WARNING: Video footage may be disturbing for some viewers**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police said the six attackers are all male and in their teens. They fled towards Prospect Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).