Six teens wanted by police for jumping, beating, stabbing 14-year-old boy

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Six teenagers are wanted by police for jumping, beating and stabbing a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx on Sunday.
Police said the 14-year-old was chased and attacked near the intersection of Stebbins Avenue and Jennings Street around 10:25 p.m. He suffered a broken eye socket and a stab wound to his abdomen and was treated at a local hospital, according to police.
Police shared surveillance video of the attack.
**WARNING: Video footage may be disturbing for some viewers**
Police said the six attackers are all male and in their teens. They fled towards Prospect Avenue.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).