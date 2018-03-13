School, 911 employees on leave after 14-year-old NY student wanders, drowns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several 911 center and school employees have been suspended following the death of a 14-year-old boy with disabilities who walked away unnoticed from his Rochester school and apparently drowned.

School officials said Tuesday at least three staff members marked Trevyan Rowe present Thursday, even though surveillance video shows him walking away from School 12 after getting off the bus. They said when it was clear the boy, who has autism, was missing, someone tried to change the record.

Trevyan’s family wasn’t notified he was absent. His body was pulled from the Genesee River Sunday.

Mayor Lovely Warren and emergency officials say six 911 center employees are on leave pending an investigation. She says fire department divers weren’t dispatched after callers reported someone on an Interstate 490 bridge over the river.