Long Island volunteer firefighters charged with arson

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — Three volunteer firefighters were busted on arson charges in Central Islip and Hauppauge, police said Tuesday.

Austin Lehman, Stephen Hernandez and Shawn Key, members of the Central Islip Fire Department, allegedly set fires at abandoned homes over a four-month period, officials said. No one was injured in any of the fires. Their fires, all set in the early morning, did not result in any injuries.

They responded to all five of the fires they allegedly set.

Hernandez, 25, and Lehman, 19, were arraigned Tuesday. Key, 27, is scheduled to be arraigned. They’ve been charged with multiple counts of arson.