Latest nor’easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast

NEW YORK — The third major nor'easter in two weeks started to slam the storm-battered Northeast Tuesday morning with blizzard conditions expected in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the Massachusetts coast, a winter storm warning for most of New England and a winter weather advisory for portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In New York, heavy, wet snow is forecast for Long Island, which could get 5 to 10 inches of accumulation, while 2 to 4 inches are possible in New York City. In New Jersey, the storm is expected to start out as light rain before changing over to all snow by early Tuesday, leaving behind up to 4 inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in NYC, and parts of Nassau County and New Jersey through noon Tuesday warning of slippery roads and reduced visibility, making for a potentially dangerous morning commute. In parts of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including Suffolk County, a winter weather warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Northerly winds with gusts up to 40 mph, and difficult travel conditions, including fallen tree branches, are expected in the areas.

More than a foot of snow is expected in parts of Connecticut, where Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to "take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills."

The storm is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday, disrupting road and air travel. The flight-tracking site FlightAware already is reporting more than 1,300 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. on Tuesday. Amtrak suspended service from Boston to New York's Penn Station until 11 a.m.

The majority of flights at Kennedy and Newark airports are running as scheduled as of Tuesday morning. About 85 percent of scheduled flights at LaGuardia Airport are running.

While the first two storms of the month brought coastal flooding and hundreds of thousands of power outages, this one is expected to be different.

"This one's main impact is going to be snow," said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is predicted.

The blizzard warning means sustained winds of greater than 35 mph (56 kph), along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods, according to the weather service. Wind gusts as high as 65 mph (104 kph) are forecast in coastal areas.