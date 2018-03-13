Hackensack High School walkout canceled due to security threat

HACKENSACK, NJ — The student walkout planned at Hackensack High School for Wednesday has been canceled following a security threat.

A threat of some sort was made, though the exact nature was not immediately clear. Additional police will be stationed at the school, Superintendent Rosemary Marks said.

“The safety of all students and staff is a critical priority,” Marks said. “Any potential threat is taken very seriously.”

Instead of the walkout, students will share a presentation in support of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were gunned down one month ago. The presentation will be streamed to all classrooms via the school TV studio.

Students had planned to walk out for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. They were going to write short biographies of each of the 17 people killed and hold a moment of silence.

School officials are urging all parents, community members and students to report problems if they hear or see them.