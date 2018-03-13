Governor calls emergency meeting about NYCHA with NYC Council speaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo called an emergency meeting of the NYC Council in Albany this week.

“It was a step in moving on design-build and making the procurement process faster,” said NYC Council Speaker Cory Johnson.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, was not present. According to his public schedule, de Blasio is traveling from Washington, D.C. to New York City and has no public events.

The Mayor's Office tells PIX11, “The Mayor’s public housing investments are at record levels, while the Governor’s promises have fallen far short. After three decades of Andrew Cuomo’s political involvement in New York City, we do welcome his new interest in helping our city’s public housing tenants.”

Meantime, the state Legislature has taken action aimed at helping improve conditions in New York City public housing that Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called "intolerable."

The Democrat-controlled Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that would enable the City Housing Authority to expedite renovation and repair projects.

Republicans who control the Senate with the help of breakaway Democrats passed legislation that would include the housing agency in a current law that requires mold removal projects to be performed only by licensed professionals.

After tour of a Bronx housing development on Monday, Cuomo called the conditions "disgusting" and blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio's oversight of the authority.

Cuomo threatened to propose his own solution if city officials don't have an improvement plan in the works by April 1.