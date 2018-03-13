Former top aide to Gov. Cuomo is convicted on corruption charges

NEW YORK —Joseph Percoco, a former top-aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo has been convicted of accepting bribes.

A jury delivered a verdict Tuesday in the trial after deliberating for parts of three weeks. It convicted Percoco on two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and one count of soliciting bribes.

Jurors informed the court twice that they were deadlocked in the case against Percoco and three businessmen accused of bribing him. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni told the jury to keep deliberating.

Percoco was a longtime friend of the governor and the manager of his 2014 re-election campaign. Cuomo is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors accused Percoco of accepting over $300,000 in bribes, most of it in the form of a job for his wife. The government also alleged he accepted $35,000 in cash.

Defense lawyers said the payments were legitimate fees for consulting work performed when Percoco was out of state government.