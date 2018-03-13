Escaped New Jersey prisoner caught in Florida after 23 years on the run

CAMDEN, N.J. — An escaped New Jersey prisoner has been captured in Florida after 23 years on the run.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections announced the arrest of 73-year-old Enrique Silva on Monday. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Orlando last week.

Silva walked off a work detail at the since-closed Riverfront State Prison in Camden in 1995. He was serving the sixth year of an eight- to 20-year sentence for dealing drugs.

Corrections department investigators recently learned of a possible address in Florida for a female acquaintance of Silva. Authorities there conducted surveillance of the home and saw Silva walking in and out.

Arrangements for extradition to New Jersey are still being made.