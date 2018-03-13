East River helicopter crash: Chopper’s flotation devices and harnesses being investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Federal investigators say they'll examine everything from flotation devices to passengers' harnesses to photos that might be on their cameras as they determine why a tour helicopter crashed and sank in New York City's East River.

National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said Monday it will be some time before that finding is made.

Sunday's crash killed all five passengers aboard. Pilot Richard Vance survived.

Dinh-Zarr said the helicopter's floats inflated, but investigators will look at whether they deployed properly.

A federal official told The Associated Press the pilot told authorities he believed a passenger's bag might have hit an emergency fuel shutoff switch. The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke Monday on condition of anonymity.