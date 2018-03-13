Worker killed in forklift incident at Queens construction site: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A construction worker was killed at a site in Queens Tuesday when he was pinned by a forklift, police said.

The deadly incident happened about 11 a.m. at 152-11 89th Ave. in Jamaica, Queens.

The victim, 34, was riding on top of the forklift. He was expecting the machine to move forward but instead it went in reverse and pinned him.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the worker unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released pending family notification. His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.