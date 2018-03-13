7,000 pairs of shoes outside Capitol Hill represent kids killed by guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON , D.C. — Thousands of shoes were displayed outside the the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, with each of the 7,000 pairs representing a child who died from gun violence since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The advocacy group Avaaz is behind the instillation. Titled “Monument for our Kids,” the memorial was put up the day before the nationwide school walkout. Millions of students are anticipated to leave school on Wednesday to protest gun laws and remember the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

The Capitol Hill display is not the first time Avaaz has used shoes to make a political statement. In November 2015, the group placed 11,000 pairs of shoes in Paris to protest climate change after the French Government canceled a march citing security concerns.

According to the CDC, around 1,300 U.S. children are killed each year by guns, and almost 5,800 children are seriously injured.