Third nor’easter in 10 days threatens dangerous commute, more power outages in tri-state area

NEW YORK — The third nor'easter in 10 days has prompted a slew of advisories across the tri-state area, where snow and gusty winds threaten to disrupt Tuesday's morning commute and cause more power outages after previous storms left hundreds of thousands in the dark.

Snow is expected to begin late Monday evening and continue overnight through Tuesday morning. Snowfall may be heavy at times during the morning and begin to taper off in the afternoon.

Total accumulations will be 2 to 4 inches for NYC, much of New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley; 4 to 8 inches for western Connecticut and western Suffolk County on Long Island; and 8 to 12 inches in eastern Suffolk County.

Minor coastal flooding is possible during times of high tide Tuesday morning.

The nor'easter has prompted the National Weather Service to issue advisories and warnings predicting slippery road conditions and reduced visibility during the storm.

A winter weather advisory is set to be in effect 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday at noon, warning of snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in parts of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

A winter storm warning is in effect 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday at 6 p.m., warning of heavy snow and accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in parts of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including Suffolk County.

[6:00am] Here are updated some briefing slides on the nor'easter/winter storm to impact our region tonight into Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Az4acULMPp — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 12, 2018

Gusty winds will also be a factor, which could cause damage and power outages. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible over Long Island.

Power outages proved to be the most wide-reaching issue after two nor'easter storms hit the tri-state in the last 10 days. Following last Wednesday's storm, at least 200,000 customers in New Jersey, 45,000 in Westchester County, 20,000 on Long Island and 2,500 in NYC were in the dark immediately after the storm.

When the second storm hit, Con Edison customers in Westchester County were just beginning to recover from a storm on Friday, March 2 that left 56,000 customers without power.