Sterling K. Brown, the star of “This Is Us” who also appeared in the box-office hit “Black Panther,” visits Harlem to celebrate the opening of an arts hub of at-risk youth, and takes a break to chat and laugh with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.
Sterling K. Brown, star of ‘This Is Us,’ in Harlem to celebrate opening of art hub for at-risk youth
