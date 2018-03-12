Another nor’easter heads toward New York
East River helicopter crash leaves at least 2 people dead
DEVELOPING: East River helicopter crash leaves at least 2 dead

Sterling K. Brown, star of ‘This Is Us,’ in Harlem to celebrate opening of art hub for at-risk youth

Posted 1:36 PM, March 12, 2018, by

Sterling K. Brown, the star of “This Is Us” who also appeared in the box-office hit “Black Panther,” visits Harlem to celebrate the opening of an arts hub of at-risk youth, and takes a break to chat and laugh with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.