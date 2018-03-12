Nor’easter’s snow, wind will make for tricky commute in NY, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third nor'easter in a matter of days will impact the region starting late Monday night and it is expected to slam the Tuesday morning commute.

Unlike the past few storms, most of the snow will be east of the city, generally across Long Island. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Suffolk and Fairfield County. The rest of the region has been issued with a Winter Weather Advisory.

Some light snow will mix with sprinkles through the evening. As the night progresses, the storm will start to intensify off the Carolinas, bringing in colder air from the northeast. Any mix should change over to wet snow and will become steady toward midnight.

The heaviest snow will kick in after 3 a.m. and will continue through Tuesday’s morning commute, making it very treacherous on the roads. Winds will kick up, gusting 30-40 mph. Most of the gusts will be over Long Island with over 50 mph gusts possible for the east end. Blizzard conditions could be possible for those locales causing whiteout visibilities.

The storm should taper off sometime during the midday. Sun may break out late in the day.

Snowfall amounts will generally be around 2-4 inches for the city, much of New Jersey and areas west of the Hudson River. There will be more snow east of the city and in Hudson with 4-6 inches for Nassau, Westchester and points north. Further east, snowfall amounts could climb to around foot of snow for the Twin Forks in Long Island.

Coastal Flooding will could be an issue, although it is not expected to be as widespread as the previous coastal storms. Still, areas along the east end, the north shore and the back bays of the south shore could see isolated flooding during Tuesday’s morning high tide cycle.

The winds should settle down heading into Wednesday. The bulk of the day will be partly cloudy. However with the storm still affecting New England, a flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out during the day. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s allowing for a good deal of snowmelt.

The rest of the week features partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds could increase Friday as high pressure comes in to push out an upper level system in the New England. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.