NJ classrooms may get panic buttons for school shootings

NEW JERSEY — Panic alarms and red emergency lights could come to schools in New Jersey in the wake of a fatal shooting in Florida.

Lawmakers proposed the additions to schools on Monday. The panic device would immediately alert authorities about emergencies. There would also be an emergency light place in a visible spot outside that would activate.

It’s named for Parkland victim Alyssa Alhadeff, a former resident of Bergen County, NJ. Assemblywoman Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen) noted that every minute counts in an emergency, especially when children are involved,

“Too many schools have been targeted and too many innocent people have paid the price,” she said. “Beefing up school security to better protect our children is a necessity.”

Alhadeff’s mother has called for stricter gun control in the wake of the shooting.

The White House on Sunday announced plans to help states pay for firearms training for teachers. President Trump also called for an improved background check system.