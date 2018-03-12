Juelz Santana charged for bringing gun to Newark Airport and fleeing

NEWARK, N.J. —LaRon James, better known as rapper Juelz Santana, has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to Newark Airport and fleeing, police said Monday.

Police said the rapper exited the Terminal C-1 security checkpoint around 6 p.m. on Friday and left behind two bags and his identification. The TSA discovered a loaded firearm in one of the bags.

Port Authority detectives arrested Santana and charged with him unlawful possession of weapon. He was also charged possession of controlled dangerous substance for suspected drugs and an unspecified federal warrant.

He is expected to appear in federal court in Newark later today.