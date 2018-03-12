Do you speak MTA? Riders find out when the F train is not the F train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detours and reroutes are part of the commute around New York City.

The MTA announces some work projects ahead of time on its website and on posters throughout stations. The agency is working on a new application for smart phones.

Some riders wondered about recent F train work that had the D train running on the F (and the F running on the D). The MTA said the work order was for certain switches and track locations and required trains to go between on express or local tracks in Manhattan and in Brooklyn.

A major rehabilitation project has been going on along the F line. It's set to wrap up later this spring. Signal work and track upgrades will continue on lines throughout the system.