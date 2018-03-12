All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash ID’d

MANHATTAN — All five passengers killed when a helicopter went down in the East River on Sunday evening have been identified. They include a Dallas firefighter and an Argentine woman.

Argentina’s New York consulate said Monday that Carla Vallejos Blanco, 29, was one of the victims in the crash Sunday night.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department confirmed that Fire-Rescue Officer Brian McDaniel also died in the crash. The 26-year-old firefighter had been with the department since May 2016.

McDaniel is survived by his parents and older brother, according to the Dallas Fire-Rescue.

“Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally; but to also be there in every way that we can for his family,” the department stated in a news release.

NYPD identified the other victims as:

Trevor Cadigan, 26

Tristian Hill, 29

Daniel Thompson, 34

New York officials said the charter helicopter was hired for a photo shoot. Owner Liberty Helicopters is referring all inquiries to investigators.

The pilot was heard on an emergency radio transmission saying there was an engine failure.

The pilot was able to free himself and was rescued by a tugboat.