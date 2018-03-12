22-year-old man person of interest in death of Long Island nursing student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Police investigating the death of a Binghamton University nursing student say they want to question a 22-year-old man who flew to Nicaragua before the victim's body was found.

Authorities say Orlando E. Tercero is a U.S. citizen and fellow nursing student at the university in Binghamton, 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of New York City. He's a person of interest in the slaying of 22-year-old Haley Anderson, of Westbury, Long Island. Police say Tercero had a previous relationship with her.

Binghamton police found Anderson's body at an off-campus residence when they were called to check on her welfare on Friday. The death was ruled a homicide but police haven't said how or why she was killed.

It could not be determined if Tercero has a lawyer to comment.

The university's Facebook offered condolences to the victim's family and friends. It said counseling would be available and there was no threat to public safety.

42.098687 -75.917974